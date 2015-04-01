FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Firms' dispute over Avandia co-counsel fees headed to trial
#Westlaw News
April 1, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

Firms' dispute over Avandia co-counsel fees headed to trial

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday ordered a trial to determine whether a Kansas law firm must arbitrate its claims against a California firm stemming from a fee-sharing agreement for litigation involving the diabetes drug Avandia.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree in Kansas denied Girardi & Keese’s motion to dismiss Hutton & Hutton’s 2013 lawsuit over the co-counsel deals. However, Crabtree said he could not determine whether an arbitration clause in the 2012 master settlement agreement between the drug’s maker, GlaxoSmithKline, and Avandia plaintiffs precluded litigation over the dispute, and ordered a summary trial on that question.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1I5NIhb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
