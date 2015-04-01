Firms' dispute over Avandia co-counsel fees headed to trial

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday ordered a trial to determine whether a Kansas law firm must arbitrate its claims against a California firm stemming from a fee-sharing agreement for litigation involving the diabetes drug Avandia.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree in Kansas denied Girardi & Keese’s motion to dismiss Hutton & Hutton’s 2013 lawsuit over the co-counsel deals. However, Crabtree said he could not determine whether an arbitration clause in the 2012 master settlement agreement between the drug’s maker, GlaxoSmithKline, and Avandia plaintiffs precluded litigation over the dispute, and ordered a summary trial on that question.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1I5NIhb