Judge in Prop 65 case can't slash fees - appeals court
May 22, 2015 / 7:37 PM / 2 years ago

Judge in Prop 65 case can't slash fees - appeals court

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A trial court judge should not have cut in half the agreed-upon attorneys’ fees in a settlement resolving a lawsuit accusing Adams Extract & Spice of not disclosing a cancer-causing chemical in its products, a California appeals court has ruled.

The First District Court of Appeal unanimously agreed that San Francisco Superior Court Judge Ernest Goldsmith had exceeded his authority by unilaterally reducing by more than half the $72,500 fee award for attorneys from the Chanler Group, who represented plaintiff Whitney Leeman in the Proposition 65 lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1dptZNh

