9th Circuit yanks $2.3 million fee award in dental-implant case
April 21, 2016 / 12:28 AM / a year ago

9th Circuit yanks $2.3 million fee award in dental-implant case

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has vacated a $2.3 million attorneys’ fee award in a class action over allegedly defective dental implants, ruling that the lower court violated defendant Nobel Biocare’s due-process rights by refusing to let it review plaintiffs’ lawyers’ timesheets.

On Wednesday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that “judicial efficiency” did not outweigh Nobel Biocare’s right to inspect and challenge documents submitted in support of class counsel’s fee application.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Slybeg

