Cook can't split discovery, trial on punitive damages in filter MDL

Nov 2 -

A federal judge in Indiana has rejected Cook Medical Inc’s bid to delay discovery about its finances in connection with punitive damage claims brought by plaintiffs who say they were injured by filters designed to prevent and halt blood clots.

On Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Tim Baker in the Southern District of Indiana said without access to Cook’s financial information, plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation would be left with “incomplete evidence” to support their argument that the company had turned a blind eye to safety issues with the inferior vena cava, or IVC, filters.

