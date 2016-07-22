FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge pares lawsuit over Cordis blood-clot filters
July 22, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Judge pares lawsuit over Cordis blood-clot filters

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A California federal judge has dismissed some claims from six plaintiffs who say they were injured by implantable blood-clot filters made by Cardinal Health subsidiary Cordis, one of several manufacturers to confront numerous injury and death claims over the devices.

In her ruling on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in the Northern District of California gave plaintiffs until Aug. 5 to amend their complaint to address deficiencies with most of the axed claims, which included inadequate warnings and manufacturing defects.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29RyoqV

