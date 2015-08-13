Firework-explosion suits can return to state court - 9th Circuit

(Reuters) - A company that contracted with the U.S. government to dispose of seized fireworks cannot move to federal court several wrongful-death lawsuits filed after a deadly explosion at one of the storage sites, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that VSE Corporation could not keep the cases in federal court because it failed to establish a connection between the explosion and directives from the U.S. government. The unanimous ruling affirms a lower court’s decision remanding the lawsuits to Hawaii state court, where they were originally filed.

