Supreme Court rebuffs review of Fixodent expert - witness ruling

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal seeking to reinstate a woman’s lawsuit over Procter & Gamble’s Fixodent, which was dismissed after a lower court tossed a key expert linking the denture cream to a neurological condition.

On Monday, the high court rejected the cert petition from Marianne Chapman - represented by Kellogg Huber Hansen Todd Evans & Figel and Parker Waichman - whose lawsuit was among more than 200 filed against Procter & Gamble and others claiming that denture creams with zinc, including Fixodent, could block the body’s ability to use copper and cause a neurological condition known as copper-deficiency myelopathy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PRExjQ