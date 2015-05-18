FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court rebuffs review of Fixodent expert - witness ruling
May 18, 2015 / 6:56 PM / 2 years ago

Supreme Court rebuffs review of Fixodent expert - witness ruling

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal seeking to reinstate a woman’s lawsuit over Procter & Gamble’s Fixodent, which was dismissed after a lower court tossed a key expert linking the denture cream to a neurological condition.

On Monday, the high court rejected the cert petition from Marianne Chapman - represented by Kellogg Huber Hansen Todd Evans & Figel and Parker Waichman - whose lawsuit was among more than 200 filed against Procter & Gamble and others claiming that denture creams with zinc, including Fixodent, could block the body’s ability to use copper and cause a neurological condition known as copper-deficiency myelopathy.

