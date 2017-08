Second MDL sought for Lumber Liquidators flooring

Lumber Liquidators, which is defending multidistrict litigation over claims its laminate flooring emits noxious fumes, is now facing a request to consolidate a second batch of cases alleging that its products do not meet industry durability standards.

In a July 28 filing, several plaintiffs' lawyers asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a new MDL in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California for a growing number of proposed class actions accusing Lumber Liquidators of duping customers into buying products that poorly withstand scratching, warping and staining.

