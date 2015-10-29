Florida Supreme Court rejects risk-utility test in asbestos ruling

Florida’s highest court has reinstated a $6.6 million verdict for a man who said he was sickened by Union Carbide’s asbestos, after rebuffing a lower court’s attempt to impose a different standard for strict liability claims.

In a 5-2 ruling Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court rejected the 3rd District Court of Appeal’s application of the risk-utility test to William Aubin’s asbestos lawsuit, saying it should have adhered to the “consumer expectation” standard recognized by most Florida appellate courts.

