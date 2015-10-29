FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida Supreme Court rejects risk-utility test in asbestos ruling
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 29, 2015 / 10:02 PM / in 2 years

Florida Supreme Court rejects risk-utility test in asbestos ruling

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Florida’s highest court has reinstated a $6.6 million verdict for a man who said he was sickened by Union Carbide’s asbestos, after rebuffing a lower court’s attempt to impose a different standard for strict liability claims.

In a 5-2 ruling Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court rejected the 3rd District Court of Appeal’s application of the risk-utility test to William Aubin’s asbestos lawsuit, saying it should have adhered to the “consumer expectation” standard recognized by most Florida appellate courts.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KINgkM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.