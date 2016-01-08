FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Florida Supreme Court asked to clarify whether tobacco claims are preempted
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
World
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 8, 2016 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Florida Supreme Court asked to clarify whether tobacco claims are preempted

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Jan 8 -

Florida’s highest court has been asked to weigh in on whether a federal appeals court was right when it ruled that federal law preempts certain products-liability claims against cigarette makers, potentially affecting hundreds of cases in the state’s courts.

On Wednesday, Florida’s Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal found that the estate of deceased smoker Philip Marotta could bring strict liability and negligence claims against tobacco giant R.J. Reynolds. But while it affirmed the $3.5 million judgment from Broward County Circuit Court, the Fourth District also certified the question of whether the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was right that federal law barred those claims to the Florida Supreme Court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ZRCl2T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.