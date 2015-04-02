Fla. Supreme Court strikes fraud time-limit defense in Engle tobacco suits

(Reuters) - Tobacco companies were dealt a setback Thursday in a pair of rulings from the Florida Supreme Court that bar the use of a key defense to claims from hundreds of smokers that the companies covered up the dangers of smoking.

The Florida Supreme Court unanimously ruled in both cases that tobacco companies could not defend against fraudulent concealment claims by arguing that they violated the state’s 12-year statute of repose, which limits how long plaintiffs have to file fraud claims after the defendants’ alleged conduct ended. A lawyer for plaintiffs in one of the cases, John Mills of The Mills Firm, said the decisions will have “tremendous impact” on tobacco litigation in the state.

