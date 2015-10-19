FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Plaintiffs want to wipe out stay over meaning of 'flushable'
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 19, 2015 / 11:42 PM / 2 years ago

Plaintiffs want to wipe out stay over meaning of 'flushable'

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein in the Eastern District of New York said he would halt the case and five related lawsuits until the FTC had finished its “ongoing inquiry” into P&G’s use of the term “flushable” on its Charmin Freshmate wipes. But in a filing Friday, plaintiffs’ counsel from Wolf Popper said the FTC had already given its initial guidance in a draft consent order published in May.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LHfX6T

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.