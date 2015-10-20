Plaintiffs want to wipe out stay over meaning of 'flushable'

Plaintiffs suing Procter & Gamble over wipes that allegedly clog sewer pipes are urging a New York federal judge to lift a stay placed on their case pending input from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on the legal definition of “flushable.”

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein in the Eastern District of New York said he would halt the case and five related lawsuits until the FTC had finished its “ongoing inquiry” into P&G’s use of the term “flushable” on its Charmin Freshmate wipes. But in a filing Friday, plaintiffs’ counsel from Wolf Popper said the FTC had already given its initial guidance in a draft consent order published in May.

