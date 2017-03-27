FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Judge certifies New York classes in flushable wipes cases
March 27, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 5 months ago

Judge certifies New York classes in flushable wipes cases

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Brooklyn has ruled that litigation accusing Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble and Costco of selling moist wipes falsely marketed as "flushable" can proceed as a class action.

U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein certified three classes, all limited to purchasers in New York, where the litigation was filed. One class includes buyers of all Kimberly-Clark flushable wipes; another, buyers of Procter & Gamble's Charmin Freshmates wipes; and a third, buyers of Costco's Kirkland Signature wipes.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nbrO4I

