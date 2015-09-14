Ford beats lawsuit alleging corroded Mustang hoods

(Reuters) - A federal judge in New Jersey has tossed a proposed class action accusing Ford Motor Co of ducking its responsibility to customers for alleged corrosion on the hoods of its iconic Mustang cars.

U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in New Jersey Thursday said that the corrosion theory put forward by plaintiffs had “fallen apart” under scrutiny, and that they had also failed to clearly define the alleged injuries they suffered due to Ford’s conduct.

