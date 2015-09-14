FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford beats lawsuit alleging corroded Mustang hoods
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 14, 2015 / 11:23 AM / 2 years ago

Ford beats lawsuit alleging corroded Mustang hoods

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in New Jersey has tossed a proposed class action accusing Ford Motor Co of ducking its responsibility to customers for alleged corrosion on the hoods of its iconic Mustang cars.

U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty in New Jersey Thursday said that the corrosion theory put forward by plaintiffs had “fallen apart” under scrutiny, and that they had also failed to clearly define the alleged injuries they suffered due to Ford’s conduct.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1iIRQtB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.