Ford can claw back disputed document in acceleration case
April 16, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Ford can claw back disputed document in acceleration case

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co has won its bid to block plaintiffs from using an internal document with comments from one of its in-house attorneys in putative class litigation over sudden acceleration issues that allegedly plague numerous vehicle models.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Eifert in the Southern District of West Virginia on Tuesday said Ford - represented by Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso, McGuireWoods and Aaronson Rappaport Feinstein & Deutsch - was entitled to claw back the document since its disclosure was accidental and Ford’s request to retrieve it came promptly after its discovery.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JMwoeZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
