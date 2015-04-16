Ford can claw back disputed document in acceleration case

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co has won its bid to block plaintiffs from using an internal document with comments from one of its in-house attorneys in putative class litigation over sudden acceleration issues that allegedly plague numerous vehicle models.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Eifert in the Southern District of West Virginia on Tuesday said Ford - represented by Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso, McGuireWoods and Aaronson Rappaport Feinstein & Deutsch - was entitled to claw back the document since its disclosure was accidental and Ford’s request to retrieve it came promptly after its discovery.

