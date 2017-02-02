4th Circuit overturns $3 million Ford crash verdict

A federal appeals court on Wednesday threw out a $3 million jury verdict against Ford Motor Co over an alleged defect that caused a single-car accident, ruling the plaintiffs' expert witness should have been disqualified.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the district court erroneously allowed mechanical engineer Samuel Sero to testify as the plaintiffs' sole expert witness.

