Ford defect suit fell short without expert witness - 7th Circuit

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a products liability lawsuit against Ford Motor Co, ruling that plaintiffs’ failure to produce an expert witness had doomed their attempts to prove that their 2003 Mercury Mountaineer was defective.

A three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously that circumstantial evidence presented by the plaintiffs, Howard and Barbara Piltch, was not enough to support their design- and manufacturing-defect claims under Indiana state law against Ford.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1CkpGqZ