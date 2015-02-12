FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

Ford defect suit fell short without expert witness - 7th Circuit

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a products liability lawsuit against Ford Motor Co, ruling that plaintiffs’ failure to produce an expert witness had doomed their attempts to prove that their 2003 Mercury Mountaineer was defective.

A three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously that circumstantial evidence presented by the plaintiffs, Howard and Barbara Piltch, was not enough to support their design- and manufacturing-defect claims under Indiana state law against Ford.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1CkpGqZ

