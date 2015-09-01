Judge trims class action over Ford touch-screen systems

(Reuters) - A federal judge in California has dismissed several claims for fraud, breach of contract and breach of warranty from a proposed class action alleging that Ford Motor Co failed to fix defects in vehicle touch-screen control systems, creating a safety hazard for drivers.

Monday’s ruling is the second time U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in the Northern District of California has partly granted and partly denied Ford’s attempts to narrow the scope of the litigation, which seeks to certify nationwide and 12 multi-state classes of Ford customers whose vehicles contained the allegedly defective MyFord Touch systems, as well as variations such as MyLincoln Touch.

