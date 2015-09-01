FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge trims class action over Ford touch-screen systems
September 1, 2015 / 11:42 PM / 2 years ago

Judge trims class action over Ford touch-screen systems

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in California has dismissed several claims for fraud, breach of contract and breach of warranty from a proposed class action alleging that Ford Motor Co failed to fix defects in vehicle touch-screen control systems, creating a safety hazard for drivers.

Monday’s ruling is the second time U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in the Northern District of California has partly granted and partly denied Ford’s attempts to narrow the scope of the litigation, which seeks to certify nationwide and 12 multi-state classes of Ford customers whose vehicles contained the allegedly defective MyFord Touch systems, as well as variations such as MyLincoln Touch.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NWvReH

