9th Circuit revives Ford Focus class action

A federal appeals court on Wednesday reinstated a proposed class action against Ford Motor Co from California purchasers and lessees of its 2005-2011 Focuses who allege the vehicles suffered from a rear-suspension defect that caused premature tire wear.

A unanimous three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling that granted Ford summary judgment, finding that the lower court erred by ignoring a state appellate court decision that boosted plaintiffs’ claims and siding with Ford’s interpretation of the Focus warranty.

