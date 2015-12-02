FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit revives Ford Focus class action
December 2, 2015 / 10:58 PM / 2 years ago

9th Circuit revives Ford Focus class action

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday reinstated a proposed class action against Ford Motor Co from California purchasers and lessees of its 2005-2011 Focuses who allege the vehicles suffered from a rear-suspension defect that caused premature tire wear.

A unanimous three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a ruling that granted Ford summary judgment, finding that the lower court erred by ignoring a state appellate court decision that boosted plaintiffs’ claims and siding with Ford’s interpretation of the Focus warranty.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HGUo7a

