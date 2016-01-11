9th Circuit won't reconsider Ford Focus warranty decision

Jan 11 -

A federal appeals court will not rethink a decision from last year reviving a proposed class action against Ford Motor Co over premature tire wear in Ford Focuses, despite the company’s and business groups’ claim that the ruling would upend California warranty law.

In a brief order Friday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Ford’s motion to rehear the case, which received support from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Product Liability Advisory Council, two groups that represent consumer-goods manufacturers and retailers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PZy6zh