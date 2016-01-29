FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3rd Circuit upholds dismissal of consortium claim after spouse's 'surprise' settlement
January 29, 2016 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

3rd Circuit upholds dismissal of consortium claim after spouse's 'surprise' settlement

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Jan 29 -

A federal appeals court has affirmed the dismissal of a woman’s loss of consortium claim after she accused her then-husband of secretly striking his own settlement in a case they brought over his injuries from a crash involving an allegedly defective Ford Motor Co truck.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Thursday that a lower court had rightly granted Ford’s motion for summary judgment on the claim from Jacqueline Rupert, who said she lost the companionship and comfort of her husband Michael after he suffered devastating burn injuries in a 2010 crash that led to the loss of both legs, an arm and penis.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WRu1Oz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
