4 months ago
3rd Circuit rejects rehearing in Fosamax product liability cases
April 24, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 4 months ago

3rd Circuit rejects rehearing in Fosamax product liability cases

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday denied Merck & Co Inc's request for reconsideration of its order reviving hundreds of lawsuits accusing the company of failing to warn about the risks of thigh bone fractures associated with its osteoporosis drug Fosamax.

Merck had asked the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia for a rehearing either by the three-judge panel that issued the March 22 ruling or by the full court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pZ9AbB

