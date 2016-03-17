9th Circuit kisses Sugar lip balm lawsuit goodbye

Cosmetics-maker Fresh Inc had no duty to disclose that its Sugar Lip Treatment tube was designed to hold back as much as 25 percent of the lip balm, a federal appeals court affirmed Thursday.

A unanimous panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the win for Boston-based Fresh and its attorneys at Winston & Strawn in a proposed class action filed by Angela Ebner, who had accused the company of violating California consumer protection laws governing product labels and packaging.

