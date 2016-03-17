FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit kisses Sugar lip balm lawsuit goodbye
March 17, 2016 / 10:44 PM / a year ago

9th Circuit kisses Sugar lip balm lawsuit goodbye

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Cosmetics-maker Fresh Inc had no duty to disclose that its Sugar Lip Treatment tube was designed to hold back as much as 25 percent of the lip balm, a federal appeals court affirmed Thursday.

A unanimous panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the win for Boston-based Fresh and its attorneys at Winston & Strawn in a proposed class action filed by Angela Ebner, who had accused the company of violating California consumer protection laws governing product labels and packaging.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/257hlII

