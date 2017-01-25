U.S. court in California to require third-party class action funding disclosure

The federal court in San Francisco has become the first in the nation to require the automatic disclosure of third-party funding agreements for proposed class action lawsuits.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California announced changes to its standing orders for all its judges, who also sit in Oakland, San Jose and Eureka, California. Under the amended order, third parties funding a proposed class action will have to disclose their involvement in the lawsuit in a joint case management statement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jQYkZg