Colorado Supreme Court says litigation financers are lenders

November 17, 2015 / 10:28 PM / 2 years ago

Colorado Supreme Court says litigation financers are lenders

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Colorado’s top court has ruled that litigation finance companies that advance money to tort plaintiffs in exchange for a cut of the potential recovery are providing loans that are subject to regulation under the state’s consumer-lending law.

Litigation finance companies Oasis and LawCash had sued Colorado officials seeking a declaration that they were not lenders because they could not recoup more than the plaintiff recovered from a lawsuit. But on Monday, the Colorado Supreme Court unanimously rejected that argument.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1X5OjlW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
