11th Circuit remands warranty claims against GAF to state court

A federal appeals court on Thursday has remanded to Florida state court a commercial roofing company's breach of warranty lawsuit against a subsidiary of building material manufacturer GAF and its distributor, finding diversity did not exist among the parties.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the case must be heard in state court because plaintiff Thermoset Corp and the GAF distributor, Roofing Supply Group Orlando LLC (RSGO), were both Florida residents, even though no one noticed that problem until the appeals court raised it.

