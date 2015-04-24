GE fights unsealing of documents in microwave lawsuit

(Reuters) - General Electric is challenging a federal judge’s order to unseal court documents regarding its analysis of consumer injuries and complaints over microwave ovens with glass doors that are allegedly prone to shattering.

Lawyers from the firms Tycko & Zaveeri and Izard Nobel, who are representing plaintiffs in a proposed class action over the microwaves, convinced U.S. District Judge Warren Eginton Thursday to reverse his previous ruling sealing the documents. But on Friday, Eginton granted a motion from GE, represented by Robinson & Cole, to stay the unsealing while it sought reconsideration.

