June 28, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Supreme Court declines to hear drugmakers' jurisdictional challenge

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a petition from Teva Pharmaceutical and two of its subsidiaries seeking to challenge a California state court’s jurisdiction over more than 1,000 personal-injury lawsuits brought against them by out-of-state residents.

The decision leaves intact a lower-court ruling that found Teva and its Barr Pharmaceutical and PLIVA units had waived personal-jurisdiction challenges to non-residents’ claims because they were part of a consolidated proceeding over heartburn drug metoclopramide, also sold under the brand name Reglan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28XyjQI

