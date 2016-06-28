Supreme Court declines to hear drugmakers' jurisdictional challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a petition from Teva Pharmaceutical and two of its subsidiaries seeking to challenge a California state court’s jurisdiction over more than 1,000 personal-injury lawsuits brought against them by out-of-state residents.

The decision leaves intact a lower-court ruling that found Teva and its Barr Pharmaceutical and PLIVA units had waived personal-jurisdiction challenges to non-residents’ claims because they were part of a consolidated proceeding over heartburn drug metoclopramide, also sold under the brand name Reglan.

