FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. Supreme Court rejects bid to overturn Illinois preemption ruling
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 7, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

U.S. Supreme Court rejects bid to overturn Illinois preemption ruling

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a dispute over whether a generic drugmaker can face a lawsuit claiming that it should have withdrawn an allegedly dangerous product from the market.

On Monday, the high court denied a Feb. 25 petition for writ of certiorari from Teva Pharmaceuticals and Target Co. The companies had been seeking the summary reversal of a 2015 Illinois appellate court decision declining to dismiss a personal-injury case involving the painkiller propoxyphene.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24vJVkb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.