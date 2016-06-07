U.S. Supreme Court rejects bid to overturn Illinois preemption ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a dispute over whether a generic drugmaker can face a lawsuit claiming that it should have withdrawn an allegedly dangerous product from the market.

On Monday, the high court denied a Feb. 25 petition for writ of certiorari from Teva Pharmaceuticals and Target Co. The companies had been seeking the summary reversal of a 2015 Illinois appellate court decision declining to dismiss a personal-injury case involving the painkiller propoxyphene.

