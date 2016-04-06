FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Patients ask court to revive lawsuit against Genzyme over rationed drug
April 6, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Patients ask court to revive lawsuit against Genzyme over rationed drug

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

People who suffer from a rare genetic disorder will ask a federal appeals court on Wednesday to revive their product liability claims against Genzyme, which cut their rations of the only U.S.-approved treatment for Fabry disease by at least half between 2009 and 2012.

At oral arguments before the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the Fabry patients will argue that a federal judge’s ruling that pharmaceutical companies have no duty to maintain an adequate supply of a drug should not affect their allegation that the rations were “diluted” and defective. Genzyme, represented by Ropes & Gray, denies diluting the drug and says the lower court properly found that the product liability claims were about the quantity, not quality, of the available doses.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MRVWxr

