Patients ask court to revive lawsuit against Genzyme over rationed drug

People who suffer from a rare genetic disorder will ask a federal appeals court on Wednesday to revive their product liability claims against Genzyme, which cut their rations of the only U.S.-approved treatment for Fabry disease by at least half between 2009 and 2012.

At oral arguments before the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the Fabry patients will argue that a federal judge’s ruling that pharmaceutical companies have no duty to maintain an adequate supply of a drug should not affect their allegation that the rations were “diluted” and defective. Genzyme, represented by Ropes & Gray, denies diluting the drug and says the lower court properly found that the product liability claims were about the quantity, not quality, of the available doses.

