Judge tosses suits over shortage of Genzyme drug for rare disease

(Reuters) - A federal judge has dismissed two proposed class actions accusing Genzyme Corp of failing to produce adequate supplies of the only U.S.-approved drug to treat patients with a rare genetic condition known as Fabry disease.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock in Massachusetts said it would be too much of a stretch under state law to allow plaintiffs to proceed with product-liability claims over Genzyme’s alleged failure to supply enough of the drug, Fabrazyme, to U.S. patients. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotechnology company was represented by Catherine Mondell of Ropes & Gray.

