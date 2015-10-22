GM taps IP litigator, GC of Raytheon unit as top legal deputies

As it grapples with litigation over last year’s widespread recalls, General Motors has appointed a leader from a top intellectual property law firm and the general counsel of a subsidiary of defense contractor Raytheon to serve as deputy general counsel.

Ann Cathcart Chaplin, a partner and litigation practice group leader at Fish & Richardson, will join the company in December as its deputy counsel for litigation, and Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems general counsel and vice-president Jeffrey Taylor will serve as general counsel for federal oversight starting in November, GM announced Tuesday.

