FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM taps IP litigator, GC of Raytheon unit as top legal deputies
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 22, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

GM taps IP litigator, GC of Raytheon unit as top legal deputies

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

As it grapples with litigation over last year’s widespread recalls, General Motors has appointed a leader from a top intellectual property law firm and the general counsel of a subsidiary of defense contractor Raytheon to serve as deputy general counsel.

Ann Cathcart Chaplin, a partner and litigation practice group leader at Fish & Richardson, will join the company in December as its deputy counsel for litigation, and Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems general counsel and vice-president Jeffrey Taylor will serve as general counsel for federal oversight starting in November, GM announced Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1W4imiM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.