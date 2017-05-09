FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM settles ignition switch lawsuit before California trial
#Westlaw News
May 9, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 3 months ago

GM settles ignition switch lawsuit before California trial

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

On the eve of a trial in California state court, General Motors Co has agreed to settle a lawsuit blaming a 2012 fatal car crash on a faulty ignition switch that has been linked to 124 deaths and 275 injuries.

The settlement, which the automaker said was reached on Friday, resolved a lawsuit over the death of Juanita Mullin by her husband John Mullin and their daughter. The case had been set to go to trial on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qPe3xR

