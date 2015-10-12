Louisiana mediators tapped to oversee GM settlements

General Motors and plaintiffs suing over a faulty ignition switch that prompted the recall of millions of vehicles have selected two Baton Rouge mediators to serve as special masters for a settlement program aimed at resolving personal-injury litigation over the switch.

During a hearing before U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in the Southern District of New York, counsel for plaintiffs and GM said they had jointly agreed to select John Perry and Dan Balhoff to serve as special masters for a settlement fund announced in September. Both men are partners at Louisiana law firm Perry Atkinson Balhoff Mengis Burns & Ellis, as well as at the mediation and arbitration firm Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WWCArH