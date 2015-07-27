FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge declines to place broad pretrial ban on GM documents
July 27, 2015 / 8:52 PM / 2 years ago

Judge declines to place broad pretrial ban on GM documents

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge overseeing litigation over multiple General Motors recalls last year will allow plaintiffs’ lawyers to share some nonconfidential material gathered during discovery, rejecting the company’s bid to broadly ban public pretrial dissemination of the material.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in the Southern District of New York said that while he would not grant the company’s bid for a blanket ban on sharing the pretrial discovery, he would allow a more tailored protective order balancing the need to protect individuals’ private information and ensure a fair trial for GM with the public’s right to access the material.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MsBPTI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
