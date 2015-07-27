Judge declines to place broad pretrial ban on GM documents

(Reuters) - A federal judge overseeing litigation over multiple General Motors recalls last year will allow plaintiffs’ lawyers to share some nonconfidential material gathered during discovery, rejecting the company’s bid to broadly ban public pretrial dissemination of the material.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in the Southern District of New York said that while he would not grant the company’s bid for a blanket ban on sharing the pretrial discovery, he would allow a more tailored protective order balancing the need to protect individuals’ private information and ensure a fair trial for GM with the public’s right to access the material.

