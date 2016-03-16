FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM ignition-switch plaintiff questioned over extent of crash damage
March 16, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

GM ignition-switch plaintiff questioned over extent of crash damage

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

During a second bellwether trial in federal litigation against General Motors over a faulty ignition switch, a lawyer for the company grilled the plaintiff on Wednesday over whether she had suffered any serious physical injuries or property damage as a result of the crash.

Under questioning by a lawyer for GM, Mike Brock of Kirkland & Ellis, plaintiff Dionne Spain told jurors in Manhattan federal court that she had previously described the damage to her 2007 Saturn Sky as “just scrapes,” and had told a police officer at the time of the crash that she and another passenger, co-plaintiff Lawrence Barthelemy, were “fine” and not seriously injured.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Vds53X

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
