GM ignition-switch plaintiff questioned over extent of crash damage

During a second bellwether trial in federal litigation against General Motors over a faulty ignition switch, a lawyer for the company grilled the plaintiff on Wednesday over whether she had suffered any serious physical injuries or property damage as a result of the crash.

Under questioning by a lawyer for GM, Mike Brock of Kirkland & Ellis, plaintiff Dionne Spain told jurors in Manhattan federal court that she had previously described the damage to her 2007 Saturn Sky as “just scrapes,” and had told a police officer at the time of the crash that she and another passenger, co-plaintiff Lawrence Barthelemy, were “fine” and not seriously injured.

