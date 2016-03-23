Officer describes 'minor' damage to car in GM ignition-switch trial

During testimony in a second bellwether trial over a faulty ignition switch in General Motors vehicles, a police officer who reported the 2014 accident that is at the center of the lawsuit said he observed only “minor” damage to the car and that plaintiffs never mentioned to him any suspicion that the crash was caused by a defective part.

New Orleans police officer David Kramer told jurors in Manhattan federal court that he believed the crash was likely caused by unusually icy road conditions that night, contradicting allegations from plaintiffs Dionne Spain and Lawrence Barthelemy that it was the fault of a defective ignition switch in Spain’s 2007 Saturn Sky.

