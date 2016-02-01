Judge reverses $1 mln verdict for man paralyzed in GM van crash

Feb 1 -

A federal judge in Missouri has thrown out a $1 million verdict for a man paralyzed when his 2003 GMC Savana van crashed, finding that jurors’ conclusion that General Motors failed to properly test the van was inconsistent with state law.

On Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge David Noce in the Eastern District of Missouri granted GM’s post-trial motion for judgment as a matter of law and tossed $1 million in damages for the past suffering, pain and medical care of plaintiff Michael Bavlsik. But, the judge added, if that ruling is reversed on appeal, he was also granting Bavlsik a new trial to address the jury’s “shockingly inadequate” award of $0 in future damages for his catastrophic injuries.

