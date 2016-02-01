FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge reverses $1 mln verdict for man paralyzed in GM van crash
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 1, 2016 / 11:18 PM / 2 years ago

Judge reverses $1 mln verdict for man paralyzed in GM van crash

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Feb 1 -

A federal judge in Missouri has thrown out a $1 million verdict for a man paralyzed when his 2003 GMC Savana van crashed, finding that jurors’ conclusion that General Motors failed to properly test the van was inconsistent with state law.

On Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge David Noce in the Eastern District of Missouri granted GM’s post-trial motion for judgment as a matter of law and tossed $1 million in damages for the past suffering, pain and medical care of plaintiff Michael Bavlsik. But, the judge added, if that ruling is reversed on appeal, he was also granting Bavlsik a new trial to address the jury’s “shockingly inadequate” award of $0 in future damages for his catastrophic injuries.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Q8TUnK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.