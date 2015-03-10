Case to Watch: 9th Circuit to consider $2.7 mln sanction in tire case

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court will weigh whether to uphold an order hitting Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co and two of its outside counsel with $2.7 million in sanctions after they were blamed for obstructing discovery in a products-liability lawsuit over tires.

On Tuesday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in an appeal of a 2012 sanctions order against Goodyear and two lawyers - Basil Musnuff, formerly of Roetzel & Andress, and Graeme Hancock of Fennemore Craig - who represented the company in a 2005 lawsuit over alleged defects in Goodyear’s G159 tire. Plaintiffs Leroy, Donna, Barry and Suzanne Haeger said they sustained serious injuries after a G159 tire on their motor home failed in 2003.

