Case to Watch: 9th Circuit to consider $2.7 mln sanction in tire case
March 10, 2015 / 7:17 PM / 3 years ago

Case to Watch: 9th Circuit to consider $2.7 mln sanction in tire case

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court will weigh whether to uphold an order hitting Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co and two of its outside counsel with $2.7 million in sanctions after they were blamed for obstructing discovery in a products-liability lawsuit over tires.

On Tuesday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in an appeal of a 2012 sanctions order against Goodyear and two lawyers - Basil Musnuff, formerly of Roetzel & Andress, and Graeme Hancock of Fennemore Craig - who represented the company in a 2005 lawsuit over alleged defects in Goodyear’s G159 tire. Plaintiffs Leroy, Donna, Barry and Suzanne Haeger said they sustained serious injuries after a G159 tire on their motor home failed in 2003.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Gop8Ug

