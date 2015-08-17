FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge asks panel to probe counsel's conduct in Graco car-seat case
August 17, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

Judge asks panel to probe counsel's conduct in Graco car-seat case

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in California has asked the court’s committee on attorney conduct to examine what he described as the “troubling” behavior of Graco Children’s Products and its outside counsel in a proposed class action over recalled child car seats.

While U.S. District Judge James Donato in the Northern District of California declined in Thursday’s order to sanction Graco or its attorneys from Schiff Hardin, he said he would refer his concerns over their representations about the availability of full refunds to purchasers of the seats to the district’s Standing Committee on Professional Conduct “for further consideration and recommendation.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1gPSFj5

