FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge has questions for Graco and its counsel in car-seat recall suit
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 10, 2015 / 9:49 PM / 2 years ago

Judge has questions for Graco and its counsel in car-seat recall suit

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in California has asked Graco Baby Products and its lawyers to explain whether they meant to mislead him by stating that the company had offered full refunds to customers who purchased car seats with a recalled seat buckle.

U.S. District Judge James Donato in the Northern District of California has set a hearing for July 27 after issuing a show-cause order on July 7 to Graco, its parent company Newell Rubbermaid and its outside counsel from Schiff Hardin. Should “culpable conduct” be found, Donato said monetary or evidentiary sanctions could follow, as well as possible referral for attorney disciplinary proceedings.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1D6fxzH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.