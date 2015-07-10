Judge has questions for Graco and its counsel in car-seat recall suit

(Reuters) - A federal judge in California has asked Graco Baby Products and its lawyers to explain whether they meant to mislead him by stating that the company had offered full refunds to customers who purchased car seats with a recalled seat buckle.

U.S. District Judge James Donato in the Northern District of California has set a hearing for July 27 after issuing a show-cause order on July 7 to Graco, its parent company Newell Rubbermaid and its outside counsel from Schiff Hardin. Should “culpable conduct” be found, Donato said monetary or evidentiary sanctions could follow, as well as possible referral for attorney disciplinary proceedings.

