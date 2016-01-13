GlaxoSmithKline to face trial over generic drug blamed for lawyer's death

A federal judge in Illinois has paved the way for the first trial over the risk of suicidal behavior in adult users of GlaxoSmithKline’s Paxil and generic versions of the antidepressant, in a lawsuit linking a Reed Smith partner’s death to the drug.

U.S. District Judge James Zagel said Tuesday that he would not rule on GSK’s motions for summary judgment before a scheduled Sept. 19 trial in the 2012 lawsuit brought by Wendy Dolin, whose husband Stuart, a partner in Reed Smith’s Chicago corporate law practice group, killed himself after taking paroxetine hydrochloride, a generic version of GSK’s Paxil.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1njpF6T