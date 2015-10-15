FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8th Circuit overturns ruling for gunmaker Remington Arms
October 15, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

8th Circuit overturns ruling for gunmaker Remington Arms

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A woman whose husband was killed by a hunting rifle can proceed with her product liability claims against gunmaker Remington Arms Company, even though she can’t produce the rifle or any direct evidence of a defect, a divided panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Wednesday.

The 2-1 decision revives the lawsuit Carol O‘Neal filed in U.S. District Court in South Dakota in 2011 alleging that a defective 1971 Remington Model 700 rifle fired inadvertently and killed her husband, Lanny, on a deer-hunting trip in 2008. O‘Neal said the gun’s trigger mechanism, a three-part device known as a Walker trigger, suffered from design and manufacturing defects that could cause it to fire without the trigger being pulled.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GesWMT

