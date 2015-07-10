FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California appeals court reinstates suit over gym injury
July 10, 2015 / 3:48 AM / 2 years ago

California appeals court reinstates suit over gym injury

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A California appeals court revived a woman’s gross negligence claim against gym chain 24 Hour Fitness, saying there was a viable question about whether the company adequately maintained its fitness machines.

In a unanimous opinion published Wednesday, the California Court of Appeal, Sixth Appellate District, reversed summary judgment for 24 Hour Fitness and said plaintiffs Stacey and Ruben Chavez should be given more time to track down and depose the person 24 Hour Fitness said was responsible for caring for the cross-training machine that allegedly gave Stacey Chavez a traumatic brain injury.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HnrNfU

