Misleading organic labels violate consumer-protection law - judge

(Reuters) - A federal magistrate judge in California has handed a win to two consumer classes suing Hain Celestial, finding that labeling cosmetics “organic” when they do not meet the state’s legal definition of that term violates consumer-protection statutes.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in the Northern District of California on Tuesday stressed that plaintiffs had not yet proven that the “slightly dizzying array” of Hain Celestial products named in their lawsuit had violated a law. However, she concluded that cosmetics labeled “organic” that did not have at least 70 percent organic ingredients - as required by California law - would violate the state’s Unfair Competition Law (UCL) and Consumers Legal Remedies Act (CLRA).

