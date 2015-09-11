3rd Circuit upholds $6 mln verdict over product-safety tests

(Reuters) - Intertek has failed to convince a federal appeals court to overturn a $6 million verdict against it in a lawsuit alleging that the product-testing giant improperly certified heaters as complying with U.S. safety standards.

On Thursday, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Intertek’s argument that the 2014 verdict was excessive and inconsistent, given that the same jury found Intertek’s testing-certification seal had been used without prior approval.

