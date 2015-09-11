FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3rd Circuit upholds $6 mln verdict over product-safety tests
September 11, 2015 / 12:37 AM / 2 years ago

3rd Circuit upholds $6 mln verdict over product-safety tests

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Intertek has failed to convince a federal appeals court to overturn a $6 million verdict against it in a lawsuit alleging that the product-testing giant improperly certified heaters as complying with U.S. safety standards.

On Thursday, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Intertek’s argument that the 2014 verdict was excessive and inconsistent, given that the same jury found Intertek’s testing-certification seal had been used without prior approval.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ihC3BX

