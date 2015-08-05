FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Riddell can't toss concussion-reducing helmet litigation - judge
August 5, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Riddell can't toss concussion-reducing helmet litigation - judge

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in New Jersey will allow consolidated litigation to move forward that accuses helmet-maker Riddell Inc of falsely promising that certain models could reduce the risk of concussions by nearly one-third.

U.S. District Judge Jerome Simandle in New Jersey on Monday said plaintiffs could proceed with claims that Riddell falsely touted the helmets’ “concussion reduction technology” and that it used results from a scientific study scrutinizing protection offered by one type of helmet to market other types of helmets that were not similarly tested.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1N9wq2b

