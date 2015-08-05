Riddell can't toss concussion-reducing helmet litigation - judge

(Reuters) - A federal judge in New Jersey will allow consolidated litigation to move forward that accuses helmet-maker Riddell Inc of falsely promising that certain models could reduce the risk of concussions by nearly one-third.

U.S. District Judge Jerome Simandle in New Jersey on Monday said plaintiffs could proceed with claims that Riddell falsely touted the helmets’ “concussion reduction technology” and that it used results from a scientific study scrutinizing protection offered by one type of helmet to market other types of helmets that were not similarly tested.

