Youth football helmet lawsuit can proceed - federal judge

A West Virginia youth football league has defeated sports-gear maker Riddell's bid to throw out a proposed class action accusing the company of falsely claiming its helmets for younger players could reduce concussion rates by nearly a third.

U.S. District Judge John Copenhaver in the Southern District of West Virginia ruled on Friday the Midwestern Midget Football Club could move forward with allegations that Riddell misled customers by citing a study involving high school rather than youth league players.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28JzY1D